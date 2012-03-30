TEXT-S&P ratings - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. --------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Real property

lessors, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 86676H

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Dec-2010 A+/-- A+/--

01-Sep-1998 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================