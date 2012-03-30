FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. --------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Real property

lessors, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 86676H

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Dec-2010 A+/-- A+/--

01-Sep-1998 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.