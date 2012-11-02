TEXT-S&P summary: eAccess Ltd.

Generally tight regulatory requirements and the capital-intensive characteristics of the business erect quite high barriers to entry into Japan’s telecom sector. Since its inception in 1999, however, eAccess has successfully launched and strengthened its position in this sector. Although the company has established a solid position in the ADSL market, operating profit from the ADSL business is declining as the price of fiber to the home (FTTH) services is falling and the penetration of mobile broadband is expanding. Standard & Poor’s expects the decline of the number of subscriber lines to accelerate.

The company offers mobile broadband communication services and mobile handsets under the brand name EMOBILE. Competition in the Japanese mobile market has been intensifying, backed by fast migration to smartphones with full tethering functions, and high-speed communications technology, including Long-Term Evolution (LTE). In our view, competition is more severe for eAccess as a small mobile carrier, even though the company has niche strengths in high-speed connections and relatively ample network capacity, as well as attractive rates. The company’s 1.7 GHz spectrum, which is a popular band for LTE globally, and is used by the iPhone5, is attractive to Softbank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--), with which eAccess is due to merge, as it will allow Softbank to acquire more new subscriptions through mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) contracts. In turn, eAccess will be able to secure more stable cash flow from the MVNO business, in our view.

EAccess has a weak financial standing due to high debt as a result of its acquisition of smaller peers in the ADSL business in past years and its relatively recent entry into the mobile business in 2007. Nevertheless, the company plans to invest over JPY40 billion a year for the next few years on its LTE network and 700 MHz spectrum, which was allocated in June 2012 by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. We believe that eAccess, on a stand-alone basis, will be able to generate funds from operations (FFO) of about JPY50 billion annually, and to reduce debt gradually by applying free cash flow to servicing its debt. Total debt to EBITDA stood at 3.3x as of March 31, 2012, and we expect the ratio to improve moderately over the next one to two years.

The rating on eAccess’ long-term notes is one notch below the long-term issuer credit rating on the company because we judge the notes to be junior to the company’s other debt issuances and thereby to have relatively poor prospects of recovery in the event of a default. The one-notch subordination reflects our view that the company’s priority debt related to its mobile business exceeds 15% of its total assets.

Liquidity

We have assessed eAccess’ liquidity as adequate, as we have viewed sources of liquidity at about 1.2x of uses. However, the assessment has not included the impact of the merger with Softbank and possible implementation of change of control clauses. The company’s EUR200 million 8.375% notes due April 1, 2018, and US$420 million 8.25% notes due April 1, 2018, have change of control clauses, based on which investors have the right to request eAccess to repurchase the bonds. While we believe the company’s annual free cash flow of about JPY20 billion cannot fully meet the potential request of the bond repurchases, we expect that being part of the Softbank group will mitigate this risk.

CreditWatch

On Oct. 17, 2012, we kept the ‘BB+’ long-term corporate credit and ‘BB’ long-term issue ratings on eAccess on CreditWatch, but revised the implications to developing from positive. The action followed our placement on CreditWatch with negative implications of the ratings on Softbank Corp., the potential parent of eAccess, on October 12 and our CreditWatch update, with updated views, on October 16. We placed the ratings on eAccess on CreditWatch positive on October 2 following eAccess’ announcement that it will merge with Softbank by February 2013.

It is likely that we will equalize the corporate credit rating on eAccess with the corporate credit rating on Softbank if we assess the status of eAccess as a “core subsidiary” of the Softbank group. If the acquisition by Softbank of Sprint Nextel (B+/Watch Pos/--) goes ahead we anticipate lowering the rating on Softbank to the ‘BB’ category. Accordingly, we would either keep the rating on eAccess at ‘BB+’ or lower it. In the less likely event that the acquisition of Sprint Nextel does not proceed, we would likely raise the rating on eAccess to equal that on Softbank, which is currently ‘BBB’.

We will resolve the CreditWatch status of eAccess when we can expect to provide more clarity on the ultimate ratings outcome on Softbank. In resolving the CreditWatch status, we will assess the impact on eAccess’ business prospects and financial management of becoming a 100%-owned subsidiary of the Softbank group, as well as eAccess’ position within the Softbank group.