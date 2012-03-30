FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of)
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of) ----------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

06-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg are based on our assessment of the state’s individual credit profile and the very stable and supportive German institutional framework. Additionally, we expect that the state would benefit from timely and sufficient extraordinary credit support from the federal or another German state’s government in the event of financial stress.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.