TEXT-S&P summary: Philippine National Bank

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Philippine National Bank ---------------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Philippines

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 718261

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

19-Oct-2010 B/B B/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B

SACP b+

Anchor bb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0