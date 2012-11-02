TEXT-S&P summary: European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V.

Nov 02 -

Summary analysis -- European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V. 02-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Positive/A-1 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Aircraft

Mult. CUSIP6: 29875W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Oct-2012 A-/A-1 A-/A-1

22-Sep-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Netherlands-based European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V. (EADS) are supported by the company’s position as one of the two global producers of large commercial aircraft, the competitive product portfolio across its businesses, and a financial policy that we view as very conservative.

Under our criteria, we classify EADS’ business risk profile at the lower end of the “strong” category. The ratings take into account the cyclicality of the commercial airplane industry, execution risk related to the development of new aircraft, and a complex governance structure. EADS’ greatest structural challenge in our view is its exposure to significant currency risks. About one-third of group sales is subject to currency transaction risks, as this share is not naturally hedged through sourcing in U.S. dollars. EADS has increased its sourcing in U.S. dollars and continues to strive for an improved natural hedging of its significant currency transaction exposure. The unhedged portion of currency transaction risk is managed via a substantial hedging portfolio.

EADS is the world’s largest aerospace firm, with 2011 revenues of about EUR49 billion. About 67% of sales, primarily relating to the group’s fully owned commercial aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, is from the civil aerospace segment and the remainder from military activities.

S&P base-case operating scenario

For the first half of 2012, EADS reported a sales increase of 14%. EBIT before one-off items was EUR1.4 billion, about double that of the prior year. The increase in reported EBIT (before one-offs) followed higher volumes and better pricing at Airbus, stronger business levels at the Eurocopter division, and better earnings contribution from Astrium. This was offset by the negative contributions on earnings from the A380 and A350XWB aircraft programs. Airbus delivered 279 commercial aircraft in first-half 2012, versus 258 in first-half 2011. As of June 30, 2012, the order backlog at Airbus Commercial comprised about 4,400 aircraft. Total order backlog for the group was EUR552 billon providing visibility for more than 10 years

For 2012, we have incorporated into our base case a high single-digit percentage increase in sales. In our view, this would mainly stem from a likely increase in the number of deliveries of commercial aircraft to about 570-580 units. EBIT (before one-offs) should show a disproportionate increase compared with our sales forecast. We incorporated an operating profit (EBIT before one-offs) of about EUR2.7 billion into our base case, supported by higher volumes, better pricing, and improved earnings from the A380 program.

EADS’ foreign exchange hedge rate in 2012 should improve minimally relative to 2011. We therefore don’t anticipate a meaningful impact on operating profit in 2012 from foreign exchange effects. The key risks to our forecast are unexpected charges or cost-overruns relating to the A350XWB commercial aircraft program.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

EADS’ credit protection measures are strong for the ratings.

On Dec. 31, 2011, available cash and cash equivalents were EUR16.8 billion. This amount, adjusted for cash needs for ongoing operations (EUR2.5 billion) exceeded fully adjusted gross debt by EUR3.7 billion. Hence, fully adjusted debt was negative.

Our base-case projection for EADS in 2012 is a positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about EUR1.0 billion-EUR1.5 billion. EADS itself has not provided a numeric guidance on its FOCF expectation for 2012, but indicated it expects positive FOCF after customer financing and before acquisitions if the targeted deliveries of 30 A380 aircraft is achieved. This compares with a FOCF after customer financing and before acquisitions of EUR2.5 billion in 2011.

Given the moderate dividend payment for 2011 (EUR0.4 billion), we expect discretionary cash flow (FOCF less dividend) in 2012 to be meaningfully positive.

In 2011, EADS spent about EUR1.5 billion on acquisitions. Following the cancellation of the discussed merger with BAE Systems PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2), we believe that EADS is likely to make further bolt-on acquisitions in the near term, in line with its publicly stated strategy of strengthening its defense and service business.

We believe EADS will continue to report an excess of available and unrestricted cash over debt in 2012 (negative fully adjusted debt). We also expect fully adjusted debt to stay negative in 2013 unless significant cash charges of more than EUR4.0 billion-EUR5.0 billion were to materialize for major projects such as the A350XWB. We view the risk of cash-effective program charges of such a magnitude as low.

Government-related entity (GRE) assessment

In application of our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we continue to view EADS as being of “limited importance” to its 15% owner, the Republic of France (unsolicited rating AA+/Negative/A-1+) and 5.5% owner the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3). We likewise view the link between EADS and the government as “limited”. As a result, and in line with our criteria, we assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support as “low”. Consequently, we accord no uplift to the stand-alone credit profile of ‘a-’ to arrive at the final rating.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-1’ and we categorize EADS’ liquidity position as “exceptional”, as defined in our criteria. Our assessment is based on the company’s sizable cash balances and good availability under committed credit facilities.

As of June 30, 2012, EADS had substantial cash, cash equivalents, and current securities totaling EUR8.3 billion. Liquidity is likewise supported by a noncurrent securities portfolio of EUR6.7 billion, which mainly consists of liquid assets and securities that could be quickly turned into cash.

Of the total on-balance-sheet liquidity, we view EUR2.5 billion as cash required for ongoing operations.

Existing cash and cash equivalents safely cover short-term maturities of EUR1.7 billion as of June 30, 2012. These short-term maturities are primarily with joint ventures. EADS’ short-term maturities in 2013 are very minimal, both absolute and relative to existing financial flexibility. The next larger maturity is a EUR1.0 billion bond due in 2016.

In April 2011, EADS refinanced its undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). A new EUR3.0 billion RCF is due in April 2017 and has a one-year extension option available to the borrower. To our knowledge, this facility has no financial covenants or material adverse change clauses. We expect EADS’ discretionary cash flow (FOCF less the EUR370 million of dividends) to be positive in 2012 and therefore not to influence its financial flexibility.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade in the next 12 months, in line with our criteria, based on the prospects for EADS’ operating performance. We have an outlook horizon of 12 months because we revised the outlook to positive in September 2011.

The positive outlook is supported by the group’s order backlog and our anticipation that EADS’ credit measures will remain at the higher end of our “modest” category. The financial risk profile is likewise supported by our belief that EADS will continue a very conservative financial policy.

We believe that improved visibility on the success of the A350XWB would support a potential upgrade by mitigating or removing a key risk to the company’s financial risk profile. An upgrade would also depend on EADS continuing its conservative financial policy, thereby refraining from potentially larger acquisitions and shareholder remuneration. Under our base-case scenario, EADS will likely continue to report an excess of available and unrestricted cash over debt in 2012 and 2013, supported by continued free cash flow generation and very low dividend payments.

We could revise the outlook to stable if EADS made very sizable acquisitions, or unexpectedly engaged in considerable shareholder remuneration either through dividends or share buybacks. We could also revise the outlook to stable if risks related to projects such as the A350XWB led to substantial cash-effective charges.

