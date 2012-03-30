TEXT-S&P summary: Tryggingamidstodin hf.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Tryggingamidstodin hf. ------------------------ 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Iceland

Local currency BB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2011 BB+/-- --/--

09-Oct-2008 BB/-- --/--

26-Jun-2008 BBB-/-- --/--

02-May-2007 BBB/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Iceland-based insurer Tryggingamidstodin hf. (TM) reflect the group’s marginal capitalization and risky and concentrated investment portfolio mix, offset by good operating performance and good liquidity.