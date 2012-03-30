FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch report on money market funds snapshot - end-February 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 30, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch report on money market funds snapshot - end-February 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has published the third edition of its monthly MMF Snapshot report, with data as at end-February 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all U.S. and European money market funds (MMFs) publicly rated under Fitch’s Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.

Fitch’s MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs’ safety and liquidity. The snapshot’s consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch’s web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund’s surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Money Market Funds Snapshot - End-February 2012

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.