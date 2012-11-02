TEXT-Fitch cuts Punch Taverns Finance Plc; negative outlook

Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Punch Taverns Finance Plc’s (Punch A) notes. The Outlooks on the class A and M notes are Negative. A full list of rating actions is below.

The downgrades are driven by a combination of further declines in business performance, limited scope for operational change and Fitch’s expectation that without a material improvement in business prospects, the B, C and D notes are in danger of ultimately defaulting. These issues are compounded by ineffective financial covenants.

The Negative Outlook reflects the agency’s view that Punch A’s performance remains challenged by macro-economic factors such as the uncertainty about the jobs’ market, rising commodity prices, the ongoing change in consumer behaviour especially affecting wet-led pubs, further exposure to alcohol taxation and the continued strength of the off-trade.

The transaction’s performance has continued to deteriorate, as evidenced by the decline in operating profit and resulting coverage (rolling two quarter EBITDA DSCR down to 1.36x (unsupported 1.07x vs. 1.17x a year ago, compared with a financial covenant of 1.25x)). Performance has not yet levelled out, as indicated by like-for-like net income from Punch Taverns Plc’s (Plc) core estate, which is a good proxy for Punch A’s core estate, dropping by 3.7% (vs. 2.1% in FY11). However, this is mainly driven by pubs not held on substantive agreements (6% of Plc’s core and 45% of Plc’s turnaround estate).

EBITDA per pub has remained largely flat over the past four quarters. This was heavily influenced by the borrower’s disposal programme, which focuses on selling poorly performing pubs from Punch’s turnaround estate. The agency expects that continued pressure, on both revenues with notably the ongoing rebasing of the rent charged to the tenants and costs with rising food, utilities, and maintenance costs, should continue to curtail EBITDA.

Fitch’s FCF forecasts only give credit to unsupported operating cash flows. The agency forecasts DSCRs will be strained by further declining EBITDA/FCF as well as increasing debt service after 2015. The agency’s base case FCF DSCR (minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes’ legal final maturity) for the class A, M, B, C and D notes is c. 1.5x, 1.1x, 0.9x, 0.85x and 0.8x, respectively. The agency forecasts that FY13 EBITDA could drop by another c. 7% with EBITDA margin falling close to 49% (from 56.7% three years ago). The EBITDA decline is mainly driven by the annualised effect of the pub disposals, lower rental income (as their readjustments continue) and increased operating costs. FCF is forecast to decline slightly more than EBITDA as more cash-strapped tenants are expected to struggle to fully contribute to capex and potentially more tenants moving to shorter tenancy agreements which involve Punch carrying out the majority of repairs to the pubs.

Further asset disposals and potential debt prepayments could have a material impact on the assumptions and DSCRs. Additionally, with regards to the forecast of FCF (after-tax), Fitch understands that the interest expense incurred due to the subordinated loan funding (GBP1,023m) is fully tax deductible and is therefore functioning as an efficient tax-shield.

Following the sale of 272 pubs, mainly from the borrower’s turnaround estate, the net debt-to-EBITDA multiples (3x/6.5x/8.5x/9.1x/9.7x for classes A/M/B/C/D, respectively) after tax upstreams deteriorated despite further cash accumulation within Punch A. Unlike FY11 no debt was prepaid this year. Apart from accumulating cash within the securitisation, disposal proceeds were invested in capex, predominantly in the core estate.

Plc has completed a review of its capital structure. It commented that both securitisations (Punch A and Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd ) are viewed as “over levered” and “unsustainable”. Plc intends to discuss this situation with the bondholders and other stakeholders of Punch A and Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd. While the cash support for Punch A could be more than recouped in FY11, the net support (after tax upstreams) amounts to GBP5m in FY12. Fitch expects the net support necessary to maintain the transaction above its financial advisor covenant of 1.35x to increase further next year due to continued declines in EBITDA combined with lower tax rates. Given the limited cash resources and the increasing amortisation profile from 2015 onwards, the agency does not expect Plc’s support to be maintained if no agreement with bondholders and other stakeholders about a restructuring of the debt can be reached. The timing of the further process remains unclear thus far. This adds further uncertainty contributing to the Negative Outlook.

Fitch used its UK whole business securitisation criteria to review the transaction’s structure, financial data and cash flow projections and to stress-test each of the rated instruments.

Punch A is a whole business securitisation of 2,604 leased and tenanted pubs across the UK owned by Punch Taverns Group.

The rating actions are as follows:

GBP270.0m class A1(R) fixed-rate notes due 2022: downgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

GBP233.1m class A2(R) fixed-rate notes due 2020: downgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

GBP108.9m class M1 fixed-rate notes due 2026: downgraded to ‘B’ from ‘BB-'; Outlook Negative

GBP398.7m class M2(N) floating-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to ‘B’ from ‘BB-'; Outlook Negative

GBP79.5m class B1 fixed-rate notes due 2026: downgraded to ‘CCC’ from ‘B’;

GBP83.7m class B2 fixed-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to ‘CCC’ from ‘B’;

GBP134m class B3 floating-rate notes due 2031: downgraded to ‘CCC’ from ‘B’;

GBP85.1m class C(R) fixed-rate notes due 2033: downgraded to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-';

GBP83.8m class D1 floating-rate notes 2032: affirmed at ‘CCC’