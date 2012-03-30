TEXT-S&P summary: Befimmo S.C.A

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Befimmo S.C.A. -------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Belgium

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Mar-2002 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Belgium-based real estate company Befimmo S.C.A. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s good-quality assets; its long-term leases to creditworthy tenants; and its limited exposure to development activities. These strengths are tempered by Befimmo’s high exposure to the oversupplied Brussels office market, which continues to face high vacancy rates overall. In addition, the company is exposed to concentration risk owing to its focus on the Belgium federal and regional entities and the European institutions, whose leases represent 66.6% of gross revenues.