TEXT-Fitch cuts Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A.'s covered bonds to 'A+'

Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A.’s (HFI, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’) Lettres de Gage Publiques (LdGP) to ‘A+', Outlook Stable from ‘AAA’ and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The downgrade follows Fitch placing on RWN all programmes for which the analysis no longer supported the current rating, following the implementation of the agency’s updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (see ‘Fitch Puts HFI Lux’s Lettres de Gage on RWN; Assigns Luxembourgian Covered Bonds Outlooks & D-Caps’, dated 12 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch established a period to allow issuers to respond to the updated assessment and propose changes to the programme, if appropriate. HFI has not proposed any changes to the programme that would address the drivers of the downgrade.

HFI’s covered bond programme is in a run-down-mode and according to its updated criteria, the agency only gives credit in its analysis to a public OC statement by the issuer. As HFI has no such public statement in place, Fitch only takes into account the legal minimum of 2%. This level of OC allows for high recoveries in the agency’s ‘A+’ scenarios, hence the LdGP can be rated two notches above the issuer’s IDR of ‘A-'. The ‘AAA’ rating could be maintained, if the issuer publicly stated an OC level of 19.4%.

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds’ rating, the ‘A+’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to ‘BBB+’ or lower. The Stable Outlook on HFI’s IDR drives the Stable Outlook on the covered bonds.

The unchanged D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) results from a moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives components. The asset segregation and systemic alternative management components have been assessed as very low risk. Although the D-Cap of 4 would allow the covered bonds to be rated up to ‘AAA’, the OC Fitch takes into account in its analysis does not support a covered bonds rating above ‘A+'.

The main risk factors within the programme are the credit risk of the cover pool (loss rate of 5% in a ‘A+’ stress scenario) and the large open FX positions on the asset side, mainly USD.

As of June 2012, the LdGP amounted to EUR11.8bn and were secured by a cover pool of public-sector assets amounting to EUR13.9bn. The cover pool comprised 619 assets, which Fitch assigned to 198 ultimate debtors in its analysis. The largest regional concentrations were in the US (37%), the UK (18%) and Canada (9%).

A considerable portion of the cover pool relates to US Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Student Loan ABS ultimately guaranteed by the US sovereign. In total, exposure to the US sovereign represents 28% of the outstanding portfolio. Since the US sovereign’s rating of ‘AAA’, Negative Outlook, exceeds the ‘A+’ rating of the LdGPs, this significant concentration with one single borrower does not currently pose a risk for the rating of the LdGP. Apart from the US sovereign, the largest debtor groups are British (17%) and Canadian (9%) subnational entities.

Exposures to local, regional or central governments in countries rated below ‘A+’ represent around 14% of the portfolio. Taking this into account, Fitch has stress-tested the default of one sovereign (3.5%) rated below ‘A+’ and a concomitant significant increase in the default rate of the exposures located in that country, combined with a low stressed recovery rate on these defaulted assets to simulate the potential impact that a sovereign default could have on the public-sector entities located within that country.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

On 10 October 2012, Fitch published an exposure draft to propose changes in its analysis of portfolios of public-sector entities (see ‘Fitch Publishes Exposure Draft for the Asset Analysis of European Public Entities’ Covered Bonds’ available on www.fitchratings.com). HFI’s covered bonds were listed as one of the programmes that could be affected by the proposed changes, if implemented as proposed. Fitch will review the programme once the new criteria report is published, but it expects minimal impact from the new methodology on the programme, given the now lower rating of the covered bonds.