TEXT-S&P summary: Wienerberger AG
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Wienerberger AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Wienerberger AG ------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Lumber and other

building

materials

Mult. CUSIP6: 967662

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B

16-Jun-2009 BB+/B BB+/B

06-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

24-Jul-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Austrian building materials group Wienerberger AG are mainly constrained by what Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views as its significant financial risk profile and volatile cash flow-based credit measures. This is largely due to Wienerberger’s heavy exposure to cyclical residential construction end-markets. These markets suffered sharp, simultaneous declines during the latest steep industry downturn, thereby reducing the cushion that the group’s geographic diversity generally provides in mid-cycle periods. In addition, Wienerberger’s high reliance on developing markets in Central and Eastern Europe exacerbated the downside.

