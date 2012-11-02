FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: European Investment Fund
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: European Investment Fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- European Investment Fund ---------------------- 02-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Supranational

Primary SIC: Sovereign owned

banks

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jul-2003 AAA/A-1+ --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is a supranational financial institution focusing on small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in the European Union (EU) and candidate countries. The EIF fulfils its mandate by taking risks in or providing management for three business lines: private equity investments, guarantees and securitization credit enhancement, and microfinance. As of year-end 2011, 87% of the EIF’s own risk was concentrated in SME portfolio guarantees and securitization operations, the remainder being in equity products.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.