TEXT-S&P summary: South Africa (Republic of)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- South Africa (Republic of) -------------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A/Negative/A-1

Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2 Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 836205

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jan-2011 A/A-1 BBB+/A-2

01-Aug-2005 A+/A-1 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on South Africa are supported by our view of the country’s stable political environment and transparent institutions. Its moderate fiscal and external debt afford South Africa fiscal and monetary flexibility, as seen in the country’s successful use of macroeconomic policies to cushion the burden of the recent global economic downturn. We also consider that deepening debt markets enhance monetary flexibility.