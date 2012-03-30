TEXT-S&P summary: NATS (En Route) PLC

NERL’s stand-alone credit quality reflects our view of the company’s “excellent” business risk profile, which benefits from the company’s monopoly position in the U.K. and its operations under a predictable regulatory regime governed by the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The regulatory regime does and, in our view, will continue to support stable earnings and cash flows. It includes partial risk-sharing for variations in traffic, and a pass-through of certain costs to customers. NERL has a track record of executing large and complex investments on time and within budget, which we see as a supportive factor.

These strengths are offset by NERL’s “significant” financial risk profile, reflecting GBP805 million of Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt on March 31, 2011. We anticipate that debt levels could increase as a result of NERL’s volatile pension scheme liabilities, which could negatively affect its credit metrics. Although NERL posted a pension surplus of about GBP36 million on March 31, 2011, the size of the plan means that even small changes in market conditions can affect the accounting deficit or surplus.

Our view of a “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of NERL‘s:

-- “Critical” role in fulfilling the U.K. government’s international obligations of ensuring continuity of the provision of air traffic services. We believe that a default of NERL, which could result in the early revocation of its air traffic services license, would have a critical impact on the government.

-- “Strong” link with the government, which has a 48.9% shareholding in NERL and which provided extraordinary financial support to NERL in 2003 by participating in a recapitalization. The government offered this support when the company was facing financial distress due to the sharp downturn in air traffic volumes following the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Although the government does not have a controlling shareholding, it has rights and privileges associated with its special share.

The U.K. chancellor announced in his March 2011 budget that the government intends to realize value from its shareholding in NERL, subject to consideration of the views of interested parties. To this end, the Department for Transport issued a call for evidence that closed in July 2011. To date, no recommendation or decision has been made following the call for evidence. Dilution of the U.K.’s ownership stake could result in us reassessing the likelihood of extraordinary support from the government. A downward revision of the likelihood of government support could result in a downgrade.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our view, the poor macroeconomic outlook may constrain air traffic volumes in calendar year 2012. The volume of air travel usually moves in the same direction as GDP and therefore we anticipate slowing demand. Our forecast for real GDP in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) is 0% for 2012. We anticipate a mild recession in the first-half of 2012 ahead of a modest pick-up in the second half of the year. (For more information, see “Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call,” published Jan. 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Despite our softer economic outlook for the eurozone, we anticipate that chargeable service units will grow moderately for the year April 2012 to March 2013 by about 2%. This is supported by the expected uptick in flight volumes associated with the Summer Olympic Games, which are to be held in London this year. In calendar year 2011, flight volumes grew by more than 3%. Volumes in 2011 were boosted by the absence of one-off events that constrained 2010 levels, such as the ash cloud from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland. Underlying volumes were up only 0.1%, mostly due to weak demand for domestic flights in the U.K.

In addition to modest traffic growth, we also expect tariffs to rise more modestly in 2012 than they did in 2011. This is due to the fact that under the current regulatory period (CP3, which runs from January 2011 to December 2014), nominal tariffs increased by over 10% in the first calendar year, 2011, and are set to increase nominally by about 2% for the remainder of the regulatory period.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our base-case operating scenario, we anticipate that after capital investments of GBP130 million-GBP140 million NERL will generate positive free operating cash flow for the 12 months ending March 31, 2013.

However, we also anticipate that debt could increase due to NERL’s volatile pension liabilities. NERL posted a pension surplus of about GBP36 million in 2011. However, given the size of the plan, even small changes in market conditions, including discount rates, can affect the accounting deficit or surplus.

We therefore project that NERL’s adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain in the low 20% range, above the 15% level that we view as commensurate with the SACP of ‘a-'.

Liquidity

We assess NERL’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. We forecast that sources of liquidity will cover uses by approximately 2.15x over the coming six months, which is well above the 1.2x minimum as outlined in our criteria.

Given the upcoming maturity of its committed facilities and an outstanding balance of approximately GBP123 million as of December 2011, liquidity coverage does not meet the 1.2x coverage ratio outlined in our criteria for the next 12 months. However, in our view, NERL fulfills the characteristics outlined in our criteria that allow us to use a six-month time horizon to assess liquidity. This is because the group has:

-- An SACP of ‘a-', which is above the ‘bbb-’ threshold outlined in our criteria;

-- A well-established, solid relationship with banks;

-- A generally high standing in the capital markets; and

-- Generally prudent management of financial risk.

Furthermore, we anticipate that the group will refinance its existing bank facilities in the first half of 2012.

We believe that as of Dec. 31, 2011, NERL had close to GBP48 million in unrestricted cash. We also believe that availability under committed facilities expiring beyond June 2012 was slightly more than GBP85 million.

Over the next six months, we anticipate that NERL will generate positive free operating cash flow of more than GBP10 million after capital spending of about GBP70 million. Other uses of liquidity include the first amortization payment of GBP14.2 million in respect of bonds due 2026. We believe that NERL will likely continue to pay dividends to shareholders in such a way that it can manage its average gearing target, namely net debt to regulated asset base (RAB) of 60% with a cap at 65%. If NERL exceeds that cap then dividends are prohibited.

We understand that any potential change in ownership would include a consultation and approval process that could result in amendments to NERL’s finance documents.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the fact that if the U.K. government were to dilute its ownership stake in NERL, we could reassess the likelihood of extraordinary government support by reviewing NERL’s role and link with the government. A downward revision of the likelihood of government support could result in us lowering our corporate credit and issue ratings on NERL. The main features that we could review include the absolute amount of government ownership, any special privileges or rights associated with the shares, and the likely effect on the government’s reputation if NERL were to default.

We could also lower the ratings if we revised NERL’s SACP downward, which could occur if NERL did not refinance its bank facilities six months in advance of the November 2012 maturity date. The SACP could also decline if adjusted debt to FFO were to fall to less than 15%. In our view, this would most likely be caused by higher debt as a result of our adjustment for pension liabilities.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we gain further clarity on the future shareholding structure of NERL and if we consider that the likelihood of extraordinary support will remain at current levels. The SACP recognizes NERL’s “excellent” business risk profile, and as a result, changes to the ratings and outlook will likely be fueled by NERL’s financial risk profile.

