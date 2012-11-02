FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises China SCE outlk to neg, rtg affirmed; nts rated 'B'
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 2, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises China SCE outlk to neg, rtg affirmed; nts rated 'B'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

Overview

-- The financial strength of CSCE could weaken over the next six to 12 months, given that its debt-funded expansion has become more aggressive, in our opinion.

-- As a result, we are revising the rating outlook to negative from stable and therefore lowering the long-term Greater China regional scale rating on CSCE to ‘cnBB-’ from ‘cnBB’.

-- We are also affirming our ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based property developer.

-- We are also assigning our ‘B’ issue rating and ‘cnB+’ Greater China regional scale rating to CSCE’s proposed senior unsecured notes.

Rating Action

On Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on China-based property developer China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. (CSCE) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company and the ‘B’ issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also lowered our long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company to ‘cnBB-’ from ‘cnBB’ and that on the notes to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnBB-’ to move them in line with a negative outlook. In addition, we assigned our ‘B’ issue rating and ‘cnB+’ Greater China regional scale rating to CSCE’s proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.