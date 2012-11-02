TEXT-S&P revises Danske Bank outlook to positive,affirms 'A-/A-2'

The proposed DKK7 billion equity rights issue comes at a time when the bank is still reliant on government support measures, put in place in 2009 to help it counter the negative impact of the financial crisis. The Danish government subscribed to DKK26 billion of Danske Bank’s hybrid capital instruments, allowing the bank to maintain its capitalization well above regulatory minima. The regulatory Tier 1 ratio was 17% as of Sept. 30, 2012.

However, these government support measures were temporary and the cost of repaying the government will increase after May 2014 from a par value of 100 to 105, and then to 110 by May 2015. In fact, Danske Bank has already repaid DKK2 billion of these instruments in 2012. The extraordinary government support was always intended to be temporary, in line with EU competition law. For this reason, we never included these instruments in our calculation of Danske Bank’s total adjusted capital (TAC) or the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio.

We presently consider Danske Bank’s capital and earnings to be only “moderate”. In our previous forecast we anticipated the bank’s RAC ratio remaining lower than 7%, which is below the threshold for “adequate” as defined in our criteria.

The announced rights issue and the postponement of dividend payments in 2012 could improve the bank’s capital position to “adequate”. This would require the bank to not only achieve a RAC ratio exceeding 7%, but also to maintain the ratio well above 7%. Consequently, the issuance of equity or instruments eligible for TAC would not automatically lead to a higher score for capital and earnings or an upgrade.

Danske Bank is Denmark’s premier financial services group. It provides banking, insurance, and asset-management services to clients in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, as well as Ireland and the Baltic countries. The bank’s assets totaled DKK3,599 billion (about EUR484 billion at DKK7.44 to EUR1) as of Sept. 30, 2012.

Outlook

The positive outlook on Danske Bank reflects the improving trend in the group’s capital position and its planned measures to address the necessary recapitalization. It indicates that we could raise the ratings over the next 24 months if, as we anticipate, the group improves its earnings capacity, bringing it more in line with that of ‘A’ rated peers.

More specifically, we could raise the ratings if Danske Bank achieved a RAC ratio well above 7% and showed a sustainable improvement in earnings capacity, such that we believe it capable of comfortably maintaining capitalization above this level. An upgrade would likely follow an upward revision of our assessment of capital and earnings.

We could lower the ratings if economic conditions in one or several of the bank’s core markets were to materially weaken, leading to our view of higher blended economic risk for the group.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb bbb

Anchor bbb+ bbb+

Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average Average

and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)

Support +2 +2

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support 0 0

Sovereign Support +2 +2

Additional Factors 0 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Danske Bank A/S

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2

Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Senior Unsecured A- A-

Subordinated BB+ BB+

Junior Subordinated BB+ BB+

Commercial Paper A-2 A-2

Sampo Bank PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2

Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Senior Unsecured A- A-

Subordinated BBB+ BBB+

Junior Subordinated BB+ BB+

Danske Corp., Delaware

Commercial Paper* A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Danske Bank A/S

Nordic National Scale Rating K-1

Commercial Paper K-1

*Guaranteed by Danske Bank A/S.