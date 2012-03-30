TEXT-S&P summary: Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. ----------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Aug-2011 B-/-- B-/--

12-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--

21-May-2007 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. reflects the company’s weak financial performance, its small scale, and limited number of projects. Shanghai Zendai is also increasingly exposed to the capital-intensive and long pay-back nature of the commercial leasing property segment. The company’s liquidity could remain tight due to its substantial short-term debt due in 2012. Its small, albeit recurring, property leasing income, and established record in Shanghai temper these weaknesses. Shanghai Zendai’s low-cost land bank in reasonably good locations also supports the rating.

We expect Shanghai Zendai’s weak property sales to significantly weaken its financial strength. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “vulnerable”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company to continue to generate negative free cash flow in 2012. We therefore estimate that its total bank borrowings will continue to increase in 2012.

The outlook for Shanghai Zendai’s contracted sales remains weak, given the Chinese government’s credit tightening and purchase restrictions in the property sector. Competition has also increased due to a slowdown in transactions. Shanghai Zendai’s contracted sales in 2011 were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.13 billion [or Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 2.6 billion], only 43% of the company’s target of RMB5 billion. The sales merely met our base-case expectation of HK$2.5 billion-HK$2.8 billion for the year. Our base-case assumption for contracted sales in 2012 is HK$2.5 billion.

We assess Shanghai Zendai’s financial risk profile as “highly leveraged”, as defined in our criteria. The company is yet to disclose its refinancing strategy on the senior notes due in June 2012. We expect Shanghai Zendai to use the cash proceeds from a sale of its interest in a project in Shanghai Bund to repay debt. In our view, if the deal is completed, it would strengthen Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity and alleviate its refinancing risk. SOHO China Ltd. made a bid to acquire Shanghai Zendai’s equity in the project at the year end of 2011. However, the transaction is yet to be complete; the company expects to reach a final settlement in May 2012.

Liquidity

Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity is “weak”, as defined in our criteria. In our base-case scenario, the company’s cash uses will exceed sources by more than 20% for the next 12-18 months. Our view is based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- The company’s property sales visibility in the next 12-18 months is low and it has substantial borrowings due in 12 months.

-- We have not taken into account any potential disposal of assets in our base-case scenario because these transactions are uncertain.

-- The company has some flexibility to scale back construction.

Shanghai Zendai’s primary liquidity sources include our expectation of HK$2.5 billion in cash from property sales in the next 12 months and HK$888 million in unrestricted cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. The company’s primary liquidity uses include construction costs of HK$2.3 billion and interest-bearing debt of HK$1.9 billion maturing in 2012.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our assessment that Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity will remain weak due to its significant debt maturing in 12 months.

We could lower the ratings if Shanghai Zendai fails to secure funding for its debt maturing in the first half of 2012. We could also lower the rating if the company’s property sales and cash holdings are materially weaker than we expect. An EBITDA interest coverage ratio of less than 1x would indicate such weakness.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Shanghai Zendai refinances or repays the debt due in mid-2012. We could also revise the outlook if the company stabilizes its leverage and improves its cash flows.