FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch confirms KBJNL bonds at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch confirms KBJNL bonds at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has confirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited’s (KBJNL) forthcoming upsized INR7.5bn issue with a INR2.5bn green shoe option at expected rating of ‘Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming to information

On 6 March 2012 Fitch had assigned the expected rating to KBJNL’s proposed issue initially sized at INR5bn. The upsized INR7.5bn issue will benefit from unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of Karnataka for the principal and interest obligations until the bond is paid in full.

The issue’s security features and structured payment mechanism remain unchanged

For further details, see “Krishna Bhagya Jala bonds Rated at ‘Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'”, dated 6 March 2012 on www.fitchratings.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.