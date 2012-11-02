FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts hibu to 'SD'
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts hibu to 'SD'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 02 -

Overview

-- We understand that U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC has missed interest and principal payments on its 2006 facility, which were due on Oct. 29, 2012.

-- Under our criteria, we consider the extension of a due payment of interest or principal as tantamount to a default if the payment falls later than five business days after the scheduled due date.

-- We do not think that hibu will make these payments in the next five business days as it has just announced a suspension of further payments of principal and interest to its lenders because it is contemplating a financial restructuring in the coming months.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on hibu to ‘SD’ (selective default) from ‘CC’.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Oct. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered to ‘SD’ from ‘CC’ its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC (hibu).

