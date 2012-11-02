TEXT-S&P raises Dubai Electricity & Water Auth rtgs to BBB;otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Dubai-based Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) continues to report improved financial performance, and we believe DEWA has a credible plan to refinance its upcoming 2013 debt maturities.

-- We have revised DEWA’s SACP to ‘bb’ from ‘bb-’ and we continue to consider that DEWA enjoys a “very high” likelihood of government support.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on DEWA to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that DEWA will maintain FFO to debt of 20%-25% over 2012-2015.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Dubai-based vertically integrated utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'. The outlook is stable.