FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Dubai Electricity & Water Auth rtgs to BBB;otlk stbl
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Dubai Electricity & Water Auth rtgs to BBB;otlk stbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

Overview

-- Dubai-based Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) continues to report improved financial performance, and we believe DEWA has a credible plan to refinance its upcoming 2013 debt maturities.

-- We have revised DEWA’s SACP to ‘bb’ from ‘bb-’ and we continue to consider that DEWA enjoys a “very high” likelihood of government support.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on DEWA to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that DEWA will maintain FFO to debt of 20%-25% over 2012-2015.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Dubai-based vertically integrated utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'. The outlook is stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.