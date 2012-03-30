TEXT-S&P summary: Eqstra Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Eqstra Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: South Africa

Rationale

The ‘zaA-/zaA-2’ national scale ratings on South Africa-based Eqstra Holdings Ltd. (Eqstra) are constrained by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s tight liquidity, which relies on operating cash flows; funding vulnerabilities, including wholesale single party concentrations; and high blue chip single-name concentrations. The ratings are supported by a generally diversified business profile for a domestic leasing company, good capitalization supported by improving profitability, and strong asset quality with intrinsically high collateral. The ratings factor in our assessment of Eqstra’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), and do not include any uplift for extraordinary support.