TEXT-S&P revises Eversholt outlook to neg;affirms 'BBB' rating

March 30 -

Overview

-- U.K. rolling stock leasing company Eversholt Investment Ltd. has adopted a more aggressive financial policy, leading to higher shareholder distributions than we previously envisaged and pressure on key credit metrics.

-- Eversholt’s operating performance remains stable and in line with our base-case forecast.

-- We are revising our outlook on Eversholt to negative from stable and affirming our ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Eversholt’s aggressive financial policy could undermine the company’s financial risk profile such that it is no longer consistent with the rating.

Rating Action

On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K. rolling stock leasing company Eversholt Investment Ltd. (Eversholt) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects Eversholt’s adoption of a more aggressive financial policy than we had previously envisaged, particularly with regard to shareholder remuneration.

In the latter part of 2011, Eversholt increased its planned shareholder distributions by about 40% over the next two years. Unless Eversholt alters its financial policy, we anticipate that the company will maintain Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt at about GBP1,780 million in 2012 and 2013. Under our base-case forecast, we anticipate that Eversholt will generate funds from operations (FFO) of about GBP150 million in 2012. On the basis of the company’s largely fixed lease revenues, we do not expect any material improvements in FFO until 2015. As a result, we do not currently forecast any improvement in the adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio in the short term.