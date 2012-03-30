TEXT-S&P summary: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. --------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Personal leather

goods, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 502441

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-May-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

11-May-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on French luxury goods manufacturer and retailer LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. (LVMH) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “strong” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.