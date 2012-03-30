FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd.
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd. --------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A/Negative/A-1

Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2 Primary SIC: Admin. of general

economic

programs

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jan-2011 A/A-1 BBB+/A-2

01-Aug-2005 A+/A-1 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : South Africa (Republic of)

Rating Rating Date

ZAR7.5 bil zero cpn gtd nts due 12/31/2027 A 25-Jan-2011

ZAR1 bil 13.5% bnds due 03/02/2028 A 25-Jan-2011

ZAR1 bil 15.% bnds ser DV21 due 06/15/2016 A 26-Jan-2011

ZAR2 bil 10.% bnds ser DV23 due 02/27/2023 A 26-Jan-2011

