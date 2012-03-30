TEXT-S&P summary: Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug -------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Mar-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
09-Mar-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KMAO) reflect the region’s very high wealth levels, solid and improving liquidity, low debt, and consistently strong budgetary performance.