TEXT-S&P summary: Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug -------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Mar-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

09-Mar-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KMAO) reflect the region’s very high wealth levels, solid and improving liquidity, low debt, and consistently strong budgetary performance.