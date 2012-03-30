TEXT-Fitch releases European refinancing wall audio presentation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has released a presentation examining the extent of the European speculative grade refinancing wall and the agency’s rating approach related to this.

The audio enabled presentation, featuring Julian Crush, Senior Director in Fitch’s European leveraged finance group, outlines the extent of the refinancing wall and details its causes. It then uses real examples to illustrate how Fitch differentiates between ‘B-’ and ‘CCC’ credit risk and how the agency approaches the ratings of issuers undertaking a refinancing, including via high yield bond structures.

The presentation is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: The European Refinancing Wall - A Rating Approach

