TEXT-S&P summary: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Under our base case scenario, we expect EBITDA will be in excess of $800 in 2012 compared with about $740 million in 2011 due to higher prices and greater demand for its products. Currently, the prices of most of the metals Reliance sells are higher than fourth-quarter 2011 levels, and we expect pricing to remain relatively strong through first-quarter 2012 and to be somewhat volatile for the year due to the potential for imports and excess capacity. We also expect demand to continue to improve gradually--in line with our expectations for 2.1% GDP growth. However, we do expect higher than average growth in its energy (oil and gas), aerospace, heavy equipment (farm and mining), and auto industry end markets. We expect improvement in EBITDA to about $1 billion in 2013 partly due to our expectations that Reliance’s largest end market, nonresidential construction, should continue to improve with 1.8% growth, according to our economists, after improving by about 3.1% in 2012. As a result, we expect total debt to EBITDA to be about 1.8x by the end of 2012 and strengthen to about 1.5x by the end of 2013. We expect funds from operations (FFO) to be in the $450 million to $500 million range during 2012. Consequently, during both years, we expect FFO to debt in the 30% area. We consider these credit measures to be in line with our assessment of the company’s “intermediate” financial risk profile and the rating, given its “satisfactory” business risk profile.

In a highly fragmented industry, Reliance is one of the leading North American metal service centers, with an approximately 6% market share and about 215 distribution centers. Although Reliance’s operating margins--which average 6% to 10% before depreciation and amortization--are somewhat lower than those at many metals producers, they are higher than those of other service centers, which typically average negative 1% to 7%, mainly due to management’s focus on gross margins and tight controls on inventory and accounts receivable.

As the service center industry has consolidated, Reliance has been very actively acquiring companies in an effort to gain size, scale, and purchasing efficiencies--keys to success in the industry. In 2011, the company completed the acquisition of Continental Alloys & Services Inc., expanding its exposure to the energy, and oil and gas markets. It recently completed the acquisition of a contract manufacturer that provides a full range of metal perforating and fabrication services and also signed an agreement to acquire the assets of a tolling plant from Worthington Steel. The plant will process and deliver carbon steel, aluminum, and stainless steel products on a toll basis, processing the metal for a fee without taking ownership of it. While we believe Reliance will continue to enhance its competitive position through additional acquisitions, we expect it to do this in a manner consistent with our view of its intermediate financial risk profile and the rating.

Short-term credit factors

We view Reliance’s liquidity as “strong”. As of Dec. 31, 2011, total liquidity was about $940 million, comprising balance sheet cash of about $85 million and about $855 million available under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility due July 26, 2016.

Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- Liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x;

-- Sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%; and

-- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures.

Given our expectation for continued economic recovery as 2012 progresses, we expect Reliance’s operating performance to continue to improve, requiring an investment in working capital. As a result, we expect 2012 and 2013 cash flow from operations of more than $400 million, because the increase in working capital results in a use of cash of about $80 million in both years. We expect capital spending of approximately $250 million in 2012, up from about $150 million in 2011 due to expansions of existing facilities and purchases of equipment, as well as establishing a presence in new geographic markets.

Overall debt maturities are manageable through 2013, when $75 million of Reliance’s unsecured private placement notes are due. The company’s revolving credit facility contains certain financial covenants, including a minimum EBIT interest coverage of 3x and a maximum total debt to capital ratio of 60%. The company was in compliance with its covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011, and given our near-term operating expectations, we expect Reliance to maintain adequate cushion relative to these covenants, likely in excess of 50%.

The company maintains a $0.15 per share quarterly dividend, which equates to about $45 million annually, based on the number of shares outstanding. While the company has historically maintained a relatively conservative balance sheet, it has aggressively pursued acquisitions in an effort to enhance its competitive position long term and we expect it to continue to do so.

Outlook

The rating outlook is stable. We expect Reliance’s near-term operating performance to continue to gradually improve--in line with a modest economic recovery and increased end-market demand. As a result, we expect the company to maintain credit measures at levels consistent with its intermediate financial risk profile and the current rating, with debt to EBITDA of about 2x and FFO to debt around 35%, given its satisfactory business risk profile.

We could take a negative rating action if the company were to materially increase debt to fund its aggressive growth strategy or if operating performance were to be below expectations due to a weaker-than-anticipated economic recovery, resulting in gross margins declining below 23%. This would likely result in a weakening of credit measures, with total debt to EBITDA increasing to above 3x. We would also need to expect leverage to remain at that level, with little prospects for a recovery.

A positive rating action seems less likely in the coming months, given the company’s aggressive growth strategy relative to debt-financed acquisitions.

