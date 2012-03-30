FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Summary: Hera SpA
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P Summary: Hera SpA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hera SpA -------------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Electric and

other services

combined

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

17-Apr-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 4.125% nts due 02/16/2016 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010

EUR100 mil var rate put bnds due 11/17/2020 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010

EUR200 mil fltg rate puttable bnds due

08/08/2034 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010

EUR200 mil 4.2% put bnds due 10/10/2031 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010

JPY20 bil 2.925% nts due 08/05/2024 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010

EUR500 mil 4.5% nts due 12/03/2019 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010

EUR130 mil 1.75% equity-linked bnds due

10/01/2013 BBB+ 10-Nov-2010

EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 11/24/2011: sr

unsecd BBB+ 24-Nov-2011

