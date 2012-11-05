TEXT-S&P summary: Franshion Properties (China) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 -

Summary analysis -- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

31-Mar-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. reflects the company’s ‘bb+’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our expectation that Franshion will benefit from extraordinary government support for its parent, Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK: BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--). In our view, Franshion’s property business is strategically important, but not a core business, of Sinochem HK. We expect Franshion to remain a significant profit contributor to its parent over the next two to three years.

Franshion’s SACP reflects the company’s high project concentration, limited geographic diversification, substantial capital spending needs, and volatile financial performances. The company’s recurring income from property leasing and hotel operations, high quality of leasing and development assets, and its good execution record temper these weaknesses. We assess Franshion’s business risk profile to be “fair” and its financial risk profile as “significant,” as our criteria define these terms.

The high concentration risk in Franshion’s property development business is likely to lead to volatile financial performances over the next two years. The company has a limited number of projects, although they are fairly large in scale. Franshion is vulnerable to a slippage in sales and delivery of properties due to local market conditions and regulations.

We also see execution risk associated with Franshion’s increasing expansion to tier 2 cities (such as Changsha and Qingdao), where its market position is less established. The company could face a gap in its property sales over the next two to three years if the development and execution of sales launches in new markets, such as Changsha and Qingdao, is not satisfactory. This is mainly because the company has limited experience of large-scale residential projects and land developments. The shift in product mix could also affect its profitability over time.

We anticipate that Franshion will modestly improve its capital structure in the next 12 months due to satisfactory property sales. The company’s commercial projects in Shanghai and its high-end residential project in Beijing should support our base-case assumption of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 11.5 billion contract sales this year. Nevertheless, Franshion’s leverage will likely remain high compared with similarly rated peers’. We believe the company’s SACP has no headroom for additional debt. The SACP also has limited margin for weaker property sales, property delivery, and profit margin than we expect.

Franshion’s results for the first half of 2012 were weak due to the timing of project deliveries and revenue recognition. We expect the company’s results to improve as it recognizes more property sales in the second half of the year. Full-year revenue could reach Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 14 billion in our base case for 2012, compared with HK$6.6 billion in 2011. We estimate the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to 5.0x-6.0x from more than 7.0x in 2011, and EBITDA interest coverage to rise to above 3.0x from 2.5x in 2011.

We anticipate that Franshion’s gross margin will decline to about 45%-50% in 2012 from 54% in 2011 because of increased revenue recognition from residential properties. These properties have lower margins than the company’s Shanghai commercial projects.

We believe Franshion’s property rental income is likely to continue to grow steadily due to good occupancy and rising rents for its leasing properties in Beijing and Shanghai. Rental EBITDA could cover a significant 60% of total interest expense in the next two years. Coverage was 100% a year ago; we attribute the decline to a material increase in debt.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Franshion’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. The company’s large surplus cash and satisfactory property sales should support its liquidity. We expect Franshion’s liquidity sources to cover its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months based on the following assumptions:

-- Primary liquidity sources in the 12 months ending June 30, 2013, include: (1) unrestricted cash of about HK$10.6 billion as of June 30, 2012; (2) our estimate of cash receipts of about HK$14.0 billion from property sales; (3) property rental income of HK$1.2 billion; (4) hotel income of HK$2.1 billion; and (5) proceeds of the US$500 million senior unsecured notes issued in October 2012.

-- Primary liquidity uses include: (1) about HK$9.3 billion in short-term debt (excluding intercompany entrustment loans) as of June 30, 2012; (2) about HK$0.8 billion in outstanding land premiums due in the second half of 2012; (3) construction costs; (4) rental property and hotel operating costs; (5) sales and administration expenses; (6) interest expenses; (7) taxes; and (8) dividend payments.

Franshion has sufficient headroom in its offshore bank loan covenants. The company has complied with these covenants, which include tangible net worth, gearing, and cash flow coverage.

Franshion has good financial flexibility compared with its peers at the same rating level, in our view. The company has good access to onshore and offshore banking facilities because of its parent’s state-owned enterprise background, and Franshion’s valuable commercial and hotel properties. Franshion has a record of raising capital from diverse funding channels, including equity and hybrid securities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Franshion’s liquidity will remain adequate and the company will maintain good financial flexibility. In our base-case scenario, we expect Franshion’s credit ratios to improve modestly in 2012, mainly due to higher property deliveries. Franshion’s income from property leasing and hotels should somewhat support its cash flow.

The potential upside to the rating is limited. Likely limited improvement in Franshion’s financial risk profile and modest credit ratios over the next two years constrain the company’s SACP. We may raise the SACP if Franshion materially improves its scale and project diversification, and reduces its leverage, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio falls to less than 3x.

We may lower the rating on Franshion if we lower Sinochem HK’s SACP. We may also lower the rating if we lower Franshion’s SACP to ‘bb-'. This could happen if the company’s debt-funded expansion is more aggressive or its contract sales and margins are materially weaker than we expected, such that its EBITDA interest coverage is less than 3.0x and shows no signs of improvement.

