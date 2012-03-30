TEXT-Fitch discusses wide pension burdens of U.S. States today @ 11AM ET

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Pension liabilities for U.S. states have become a more prevalent topic of interest since the downturn, though comparing relative burdens from state to state has been difficult, according to Fitch Ratings. In response, Fitch is introducing a new metric into its state analysis to facilitate improved comparisons.

Fitch analysts will be discussing the new metric on a conference call to take place this morning at 11 a.m. ET. The new metric bonds debt plus the state’s unfunded pension obligations as a percentage of personal income

Senior Director Doug Offerman will be the call leader and be joined by Managing Directors Laura Porter and Amy Laskey. Prepared remarks will last approximately 10 minutes and be immediately be followed by a Q&A session.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s new report, ‘Improving Comparability of State Liabilities’, either at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the link at the end of this press release.