TEXT-S&P afrms rtgs in Italian ABS deal A-Leasing Finance

A-Leasing SpA, a leasing company controlled by the Raiffeisen Banking Group and created in 2003, originated this transaction in 2008. Its loan origination is mostly concentrated in north-eastern Italy. The transaction does not feature a revolving period when further receivables of the seller are purchased by the issuer.

CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

As of the end of the latest collection period, in January 2012, the pool factor calculated on non-defaulted receivables was approximately 58%. In line with the transaction’s ongoing deleveraging, we have witnessed the aggregate risk measures gradually improving.

Over the last three quarters, the total arrears ratios have ranged from 5% to 8%, and the ratio is currently 7.2%, after the peak of 10.74% reached in the first quarter of 2011. Loans in arrears for 90 or more days accounted for 3.14% in the last quarter, thus lower than 3.93% recorded in July 2011 and representing less than half of the total arrears ratio. This indicates to us that arrears have not moved to the most severe buckets and have decreased since July 2011.

The transaction has recorded defaulted receivables of up to 7.69% of the initial collateral balance, from 6.21% as of April 2011. However, the recovery rate for these defaults has been around 55%, leaving the net cumulative default ratio at 3.48%.

The transaction features two reserves:

-- A debt service reserve equal to EUR5.8 million, which forms part of the available funds, to meet the payment of senior expenses and interest on the rated notes. Principal collections funded the reserve at closing.

-- A cash reserve funded during the restructuring of the transaction in January 2010 through a deferred purchase price mechanism, which can also be used to cure defaults (see “Ratings Affirmed On A-Leasing Finance’s Class A To C Notes After One-Off Purchase Of Additional Lease Receivables,” published on Jan. 14, 2010). This cash reserve is now equal to EUR17,116,522.03, representing 85% of the target level. The current available cash reserve available is 10.4% of the current balance of the rated notes. This cash reserve was not available at closing.

The transaction has fully cured defaults using excess spread and the cash reserve, with the outstanding balance of all the notes being roughly equal to the performing portfolio, net of defaults, plus the balance of the debt service reserve.

Interest on the class B and C notes is deferred after the full repayment of the class A and B notes, if the cumulative net default ratios exceed certain levels. The triggers are 15% and 13% for the class B and C notes, respectively. At the end of the latest collection period, the cumulative net defaults ratio was 3.48%. In addition, we believe that the class B trigger is not hit in an ‘A’ rating scenario, and that the class C trigger is not hit in a ‘BBB’ rating scenario.

The transaction features an acceleration event. If uncured defaults are higher than 1% of the outstanding collateral balance or if the net cumulative default ratio is above 5%, all of the excess spread available in the transaction, after the payment of interest on the class C notes, is used to redeem the most senior notes outstanding.

There is also a cash trapping trigger, based on the net cumulative default ratio being higher than 4%. This trigger traps all of the funds available before the payment of interest on the unrated class D notes. The trapped cash increases the internal liquidity of the transaction, as it increases the issuer’s available funds on the following payment date. We did not give credit to this structural feature, as it comes in priority after the subordinated payments on the swap. This is the only reversible trigger.

The current level of the cumulative net default ratio is 3.48%, thus quite close to the cash trapping trigger. However, once the transaction hits the cash trapping trigger and there is available funds before paying interest on the unrated class D notes, the transaction would trap cash as additional liquidity for the rated notes.

COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA APPLICATION

BNP Paribas (AA-/Negative/A-1+) acts as the swap provider and interest rate swap counterparty in the transaction. Following our review in June 2011, we do not consider the swap provider’s transaction documents to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010). Therefore, in our cash flow analysis for the class A notes, we have tested additional scenarios where we gave no benefit to the interest rate swap.

We have identified and sized the basis risk that could arise from a mismatch between the floating rates payable on the notes (indexed to three-month EURIBOR [Euro Interbank Offered Rate]), and the floating rates earned on the underlying loans (indexed to three-month EURIBOR resetting monthly or quarterly).

Even the other relevant legal and counterparty analysis has not changed since our previous review on June 14, 2011.

Taking into account the above assumptions, the current levels of credit enhancement, and the collateral performance, the class A notes pass our stress tests at the ‘AA+’ rating level, the class B notes pass our stress tests at the ‘A’ rating level, and the class C notes pass our stress tests at the ‘BBB’ rating level.

Accordingly, we have affirmed our ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating on the class A notes, our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class B notes, and our ‘BBB (sf)’ rating on the class C notes.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

A-Leasing Finance S.r.l.

EUR318 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2008-1

Ratings Affirmed

A AA+ (sf)

B A (sf)

C BBB (sf)