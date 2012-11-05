TEXT-S&P drops two rankings on Premier Asset Management

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation rankings on Premier Asset Management Co. as a commercial loan primary servicer and commercial loan master servicer at the company’s request.

Meanwhile, our servicer evaluation ranking on Premier Asset Management as a commercial loan special servicer (ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable) remains.

Standard & Poor’s servicer evaluations are based on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer’s operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

RANKINGS WITHDRAWN

Premier Asset Management Co.

Role Ranking

Commercial loan primary servicer ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable

Commercial loan master servicer ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable