TEXT-S&P drops two rankings on Premier Asset Management
November 5, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P drops two rankings on Premier Asset Management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation rankings on Premier Asset Management Co. as a commercial loan primary servicer and commercial loan master servicer at the company’s request.

Meanwhile, our servicer evaluation ranking on Premier Asset Management as a commercial loan special servicer (ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable) remains.

Standard & Poor’s servicer evaluations are based on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer’s operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

“Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor’s Select Servicer List,” April 16, 2009

“Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S.,” Sept. 21, 2004

RANKINGS WITHDRAWN

Premier Asset Management Co.

Role Ranking

Commercial loan primary servicer ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable

Commercial loan master servicer ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable

