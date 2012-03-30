TEXT-S&P summary: MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC ----------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Hungary
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
16-Sep-2005 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on oil and gas producer, refiner, and marketer MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as ‘bb+'. The SACP reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk and “significant” financial risk profiles, as our criteria define these terms.