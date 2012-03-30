TEXT-S&P summary: MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC ----------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Hungary

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

16-Sep-2005 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on oil and gas producer, refiner, and marketer MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as ‘bb+'. The SACP reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk and “significant” financial risk profiles, as our criteria define these terms.