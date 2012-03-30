TEXT-S&P summary: 3M Co.

The rating reflects very strong debt-protection measures, despite a slight rise in adjusted 2011 leverage as a result of increased unfunded pension liabilities. The company’s total debt to EBITDA rose to 1.1x at year-end 2011, compared with 1.0x in the previous year. However, that is still below the peak of 1.4x in 2008 and within our rating threshold of 1.5x.

Nevertheless, we believe 3M will generate significant discretionary cash flow (after dividends and capital expenditures) over the next two years, a portion of which it can use to repay maturities and increase other postretirement employee benefits funding. The company has efficiently managed its cost structure. Profitability, measured by EBITDA margin, has been consistently in the high-20% area, although it did drop slightly in 2011, reflecting the challenging business environment.

We believe 3M will manage acquisitions and share repurchase activity over the next one to two years to maintain debt to EBITDA at appropriate levels for the current rating, in the 1x area. Our base case assumes growth in the low- to mid-single digits over the medium term. If growth slows because of continuing global economic weakness or margins are somewhat compressed, we still expect the company to exhibit similar credit metrics because of its strong cash flow-generating capabilities.

Liquidity

Our short-term credit rating on 3M is ‘A-1+'. The company has “strong” liquidity, with sources of cash likely to substantially exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash and short-term marketable securities balances were $3.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and the company had solid free operating cash flow generation. Cash balances are supplemented by its committed revolving credit facility, which provide sufficient back-up to its commercial paper (CP) program (there was no outstanding CP on Dec. 31, 2011).

Relevant aspects of 3M’s liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 2x for the next two years, in part reflecting moderate debt maturities.

-- It doesn’t have a required minimum pension contribution obligation for its U.S. plans in 2012, but expects to contribute a cash amount in the range of $800 million to $1 billion to its U.S. and international pension plans.

-- We expect net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from December 2011 last-12-month levels.

-- We expect potential acquisitions to be moderate in size and not materially affect 3M’s leverage profile.

Availability under 3M’s $1.5 billion five-year committed back-up credit facility and good access to capital markets provide additional liquidity. Discretionary free cash flow for 2011 was $2.6 billion.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We believe 3M’s cash-generation capabilities remain fundamentally strong, even in the face of global economic weakness. We could lower the rating if leverage were to exceed 1.5x for a sustained period because of initiatives to quickly bolster shareholder value, such as share repurchases or major acquisitions. Although less likely, a sustained emphasis on internal growth and limited returns to shareholders, coupled with a corresponding long-term focus on improving and maintaining debt to EBITDA below 1.0x, could result in an upgrade.

Related Criteria And Research

