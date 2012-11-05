TEXT-Fitch affirms GLP at 'BBB+' on J-REIT announcement

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties Limited (GLP)’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+’ following the company’s announcement on the establishment of a J-REIT. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed GLP’s senior unsecured debt rating at ‘BBB+’ and its SGD- denominated perpetual capital securities at ‘BBB-'.

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s expectations that GLP’s overall credit metrics will improve with cash proceeds from its disposal of properties to the J-REIT of around USD2.6bn. This will provide more headroom at the current rating level.

Fitch expects GLP’s credit profile will be strengthened as around half of the proceeds will be used to repay existing debt and the remaining half primarily for investment in China and Japan. With the net debt reduction, Fitch now expects EBIT(operating EBIT before associate income) net interest cover (NIC) to be around 3.3x-3.9x between FY13-FY15 (financial year end March) compared with previous expectations of near 3.0x during the same period.

However, the company’s revenue and profit contribution from its more established Japanese portfolio will be reduced as the properties being disposed of accounted for around one third of its total Japanese gross floor area and 27% of consolidated net profit (before tax and changes in fair value of investment properties).

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- GLP’s EBIT NIC falling below 3x during its expansion phase or remaining below 3.5x once its portfolio is stabilised

- unencumbered asset cover ratio falling below 2x on a sustained basis (9.0x at end-Q1FY13)

- average debt maturity profile failing to be extended to five years by 2013

Positive: Fitch does not expect a positive rating action until GLP’s Chinese portfolio, which generated a third of total revenue in Q1FY13, has stabilised.