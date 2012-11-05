FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Cameroon rtgs at 'B/B';outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 5, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Cameroon rtgs at 'B/B';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 -

Overview

-- The ratings on Cameroon continue to be constrained by infrastructure gaps, low development, weak GDP per capita growth, vulnerability to external shocks, financial sector weakness, and high political risk stemming from uncertainty over presidential succession.

-- However, we believe government debt levels remain moderate and that Cameroon’s membership of the CEMAC zone limits macroeconomic risks.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘B/B’ long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Cameroon.

-- The stable outlook balances risks related to the presidential succession, the fiscal impact of subsidies, the weak financial sector, and vulnerability to external shocks, against our expectation that the government will make some efforts toward structural reform, that donor support will remain strong, that political stability will be maintained, and that economic growth will accelerate.

Rating Action

On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B/B’ long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Cameroon. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is ‘BBB-'.

Rationale

The ratings on Cameroon continue to be constrained by infrastructure gaps, low development, weak (albeit gently accelerating) GDP per capita growth, vulnerability to external shocks, financial sector weakness, and high political risk stemming from uncertainty over presidential succession. The ratings are supported by the mitigation of macroeconomic risks, particularly in relation to exchange-rates and inflation, which comes with CEMAC (Economic Community of Central African States) membership, and moderate government debt levels since relief was granted under the highly indebted poor country program (HIPC) and multilateral debt relief initiative (MDRI) in 2006. However, we expect wider general government deficits to increase the debt stock.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.