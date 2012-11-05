FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS to be issued by Turbo Finance 3 plc
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS to be issued by Turbo Finance 3 plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 05 (Reuters) - Turbo Finance 3 plc

* Moody’s has assigned the following provisional ratings to notes to be issued by Turbo Finance 3 plc (the “Issuer”): - (P)Aaa (sf) to GBPClass A Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due November 2019 - (P)Aa3 (sf) to GBPClass B Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due November 2019 Bangalore Ratings Team, Hotline: +91 80 4135 5898 Debanjali.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com, Group id: BangaloreRatings@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging: Debanjali.Ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
