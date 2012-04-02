TEXT-Fitch:Emerging market debt funds need to adapt to asset class changes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that recent emerging market debt (EMD) funds’ performance and flows suggests an evolution in portfolio management processes and skills.

Flows to emerging market debt funds have been solid in 2011 attracting USD28bn (and USD13bn for the first two months of 2012), pushing the sector’s assets under management (AuM) to USD279bn as at the end of February 2012. Local currency funds attracted about 64% of the flows in 2011, despite a 6.8% underperformance relative to “hard currency” funds. 2012 marked a reversal of the trend.

EMD benchmarked funds dominate the sector, with absolute return (AR) funds representing just 3% of total AuM. However, whilst they are increasingly diversified, indices do not represent the full opportunity set. Fitch expects to see more multi-strategy funds (AR or blended currency) or specialised corporate funds being launched in the next few months.

EMD funds’ performance has been heterogeneous and shows a lack of persistency. Only 11% of funds stay in first or second quartile performance in both the periods 2005-2008 and 2008-2011. Worse, around 20% of funds moved from top quartile to bottom quartile (and vice versa) over the same periods.

“The lack of consistency in performance reflects fund managers’ difficulties in adapting style and exposure to changing market regimes: EMD funds investments remain a beta play,” says Manuel Arrive, Senior Director in Fitch’s Fund and Asset Manager Rating team. “Fitch believes that EMD processes can gain from a better incorporation of global risk drivers, a genuine management of market exposure and flows as well as an increased separation of economic, credit and currency research inputs.”

As EMD funds are now integrated with global markets, investment processes are evolving to incorporate global risk factors (including the European debt crisis) in addition to local drivers such as inflation and growth. This means that EMD portfolio managers (PMs) have to broaden their macro research horizon to derive investment themes and top down allocations, while preserving their access to local intelligence.

In addition, PMs need to enhance their specialised EM credit skills as the universe of emerging corporate bonds expands. Similarly, currency management tends to follow a separate decision making process and requires specific trading skills. This calls for a growing specialisation of staff in credit and foreign exchange, as two distinct sources of performance.

Finally, PMs should increasingly use sentiment or technical analysis, as well as overall market exposure (i.e. beta) management to exploit market volatility. Nevertheless, most fund managers continue to implement a closely indexed investment approach.

