TEXT-Fitch:No immediate impact on Hynix of potential Elpida deal

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings says there is no immediate rating impact on SK Hynix (Hynix, ‘BB’/Stable) from its preliminary bid for Japan-based Elpida Memory, Inc. (Elpida), which filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2012.

While a debt-funded acquisition of Elpida is likely to be negative for Hynix’s credit quality, there are too many uncertainties surrounding the transaction for Fitch to take any rating actions at this stage.

Hynix has made a preliminary bid for the acquisition of Elpida on 30 March 2012 and will decide whether to submit a binding bid in May 2012 after due diligence. Micron Technology, the fourth largest dynamic random access memory (DRAM) maker, and Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba, ‘BBB-'/Stable) are also reported to have joined the bidding for Elpida despite the absence of any official statements by both companies.

Fitch believes that the acquisition will weigh negatively on the credit profile of the ultimate buyer given Elpida’s weakness. However, it is difficult to assess the potential impact on the credit ratings at the moment as key factors, such as the likely winner, the acquisition structure and price are still unknown.

Elpida has suffered from a weak cost structure due to its inferior technology compared with top-tier makers amid a substantial fall in DRAM prices, as well as the appreciation of the Japanese yen.

Of the three potential bidders, Fitch believes that Hynix has the most efficient cost structure. However, it is uncertain if the Japanese government would allow this acquisition by a Korean rival.

In the case of Toshiba, which currently does not have any DRAM operations, Fitch believes that the company may encounter the same challenges that had beset Elpida, such as lack of technological competence and an expensive Japanese yen. Despite the benefits of additional diversification the potential acquisition could weaken the company’s credit profile in the short- to medium-term.