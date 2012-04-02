FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC European Bearing Corporation
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 2, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC European Bearing Corporation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 02 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- OJSC European Bearing Corporation ------------- 02-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Fabricated metal

products, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Dec-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on OJSC European Bearing Corporation (EBC) reflect our view of EBC’s business risk profile as “weak” and financial risk profile as “aggressive”, as our criteria define these terms.

EBC is Russia’s largest producer of bearings for railroad rolling stock, aviation and defense, industrial, and automotive applications. Notwithstanding high market shares in key sectors, EBC faces a difficult business environment. The longer-term demand for bearings in Russia depends on the viability and international competitiveness of EBC and its customers. This must be achieved in Russia’s risky, difficult, and inefficient business environment against increasing competition from both leading global and low-cost Chinese producers of bearings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.