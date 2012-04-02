TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC European Bearing Corporation

Apr 02 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- OJSC European Bearing Corporation ------------- 02-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Fabricated metal

products, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Dec-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on OJSC European Bearing Corporation (EBC) reflect our view of EBC’s business risk profile as “weak” and financial risk profile as “aggressive”, as our criteria define these terms.

EBC is Russia’s largest producer of bearings for railroad rolling stock, aviation and defense, industrial, and automotive applications. Notwithstanding high market shares in key sectors, EBC faces a difficult business environment. The longer-term demand for bearings in Russia depends on the viability and international competitiveness of EBC and its customers. This must be achieved in Russia’s risky, difficult, and inefficient business environment against increasing competition from both leading global and low-cost Chinese producers of bearings.