TEXT-S&P summary: ORIX Life Insurance Corp.

Apr 02

Summary analysis -- ORIX Life Insurance Corp.

Country: Japan

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Aug-2005 A-/-- --/--

03-Mar-2004 BBB+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on ORIX Life Insurance Corp. (ORIX Life; A-/Stable/--) reflect its position as a strategically important subsidiary of the ORIX group, one of Japan’s most diversified financial groups. The ratings on ORIX Life also reflect the company’s market position, which is maintained by a strategy to focus on medical insurance and other protection-type products, as well as a capitalization level that’s commensurate with the current ratings, backed by support from its parent, ORIX Corp. (ORIX; A-/Stable/--). On the other hand, the ratings are partly offset by a high operating expense ratio compared with its peers due to its small business size and new business growth, and relatively high asset management risk due to its concentration in the real estate sector.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services regards ORIX Life as a strategically important subsidiary of the ORIX group, based on our criteria (for more information, please see “Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Nov. 9, 2011). ORIX Life contributes highly to the ORIX group’s consolidated profit under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and revenues from the life insurance business are relatively stable compared to the group’s other businesses. Given that the group’s revenues are relatively susceptible to external economic and market conditions, the life insurance business is seen as a key factor in mitigating against such exposure.

In our view, ORIX Life has maintained, and will sustain its stable position in the domestic third-sector insurance market. The company is supported by its strategy to further increase profitability by selling protection-type products, such as medical insurance. ORIX Life’s main distribution channels are independent agencies that offer a wide variety of insurance products provided by different types of insurance companies, bancassurance, and direct marketing channels such as Internet. The company does not have its own sales network, unlike major Japanese life insurers, which have their own distribution channels represented by their exclusive sales force. ORIX Life has continuously developed and sold third-sector insurance. Since the launch of a medical insurance product called “CURE” in September 2006, this core product has driven solid sales growth, and as a result, its customer base has been expanding steadily.

As the ORIX group has adopted U.S. GAAP, ORIX Life focuses on net profitability as defined under U.S. GAAP, rather than domestic accounting standards. Core insurance profit, which indicates life insurers’ profitability from the insurance business, turned into a JPY7.2 billion loss in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011) due to an increase in expenses related to increasing new business in-force and the accumulation of policy reserves. On the other hand, the company posted a net profit of JPY9.3 billion in fiscal 2010 based on U.S. GAAP, which allow the deferral of expenses relating to new business in-force. ORIX Life’s operating expense ratio is higher than those of its peers, although its operating expense per business-in force is declining. This is due to its relatively smaller business size and new business growth. In addition, competition in third-sector insurance, which it focuses on, has been intensifying as many insurers are also focusing on the highly profitable products. As such, Standard & Poor’s intends to continue to monitor the company’s progress in improving profitability while increasing new sales by streamlining its cost efficiency, amid intense competition.

We consider ORIX Life’s overall investment exposure as conservative with high quality. However, we also believe that the company is exposed to a relatively high concentration risk in the real estate sector. The company invests mainly in fixed-rate bearing assets, such as Japanese corporate and government bonds, yen-denominated foreign bonds, and loan participation agreements with ORIX. It has very limited exposure to equities. Risk-monitored assets had risen to JPY22.3 billion as of March 31, 2009, due to the effects of the financial crisis. But they were reduced to JPY5.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011, and we think they will continue to decrease because of the company’s strategic shift to a conservative lending policy. On the other hand, ORIX Life’s real estate-related assets account for a large portion of its asset portfolio, reflecting the group’s large proportion of real estate-related assets. This is because the company has invested in actual real estate, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and real estate investment trusts (REITs). As such, we believe that the company is exposed to a relatively high asset investment risk, given its credit concentration in the real estate sector.

In our opinion, ORIX Life maintains its capitalization at a level commensurate with our current ratings, backed by support from its parent, ORIX Corp. The insurer received a JPY10 billion capital injection in November 2011. As a strategically important subsidiary of the ORIX group, and because of its high contribution to the group’s profit, we believe that ORIX Life is likely to receive financial support if it needs to enhance its capital due to new business growth, unexpected negative factors, or changes in the business environment.

Standard & Poor’s evaluates ORIX Life’s Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) as “Adequate”, given its appropriate risk control relative to the risks it assumes. Standard & Poor’s evaluates insurance companies’ ERM on a scale of four: Excellent, Strong, Adequate, and Weak. The expanded definition of Adequate contains three levels: Adequate, Adequate With Strong Risk Controls, and Adequate With Positive Trend.