TEXT-S&P:PVH Corp rating unaffected by merger announcement

Nov 05 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Nov. 1 that the ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating of global apparel company PVH Corp. is unaffected following the announcement that PVH and The Warnaco Group Inc. have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which PVH will acquire Warnaco in a $2.9 billion deal comprised of about 75% cash and 25% stock consideration.

We believe PVH’s financial risk profile will remain “significant.” Based on initial information, we calculate pro forma adjusted total debt to EBITDA will increase to the low-4x area, but that it can return to below 4x over the following 12 months, assuming financial policy remains moderate and debt reduction continues following the merger. The company has a history of increasing leverage to acquire companies and reducing debt with its good cash flow. Without consideration of the merger, we believe adjusted total debt to EBITDA would be in the mid-3x area. Adjusted total debt to EBITDA between 3x and 4x is indicative of a “significant” financial risk profile.

We believe PVH’s business risk profile remains “satisfactory.” Still, we believe the transaction will modestly strengthen the business risk profile as PVH will have greater scale and control over the Calvin Klein jeans and underwear product categories.