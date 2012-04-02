TEXT-S&P ratings - The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 -
Ratings -- The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. -- 02-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait
Foreign currency AA/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Mar-2010 --/-- AA/--
27-Mar-2008 --/-- AA-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg AA 25-Mar-2010