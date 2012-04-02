TEXT-S&P ratings - The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. -- 02-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait

Foreign currency AA/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Mar-2010 --/-- AA/--

27-Mar-2008 --/-- AA-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg AA 25-Mar-2010