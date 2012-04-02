FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Kuwait insurer Dhaman otlk to stable
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Kuwait insurer Dhaman otlk to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 -

Overview

-- The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. (Dhaman) continues to demonstrate very strong capitalization and very strong liquidity, relative to its underwriting commitments.

-- Dhaman’s exposure to certain Arab countries, where political uncertainties have risen significantly, has not caused any financial strain and is not now expected to do so.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook to stable from negative and affirming our ‘AA’ ratings on the company.

Rating Action

On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to stable from negative on Kuwait-based Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. (Dhaman). At the same time, we affirmed our ‘AA’ counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the company.

