TEXT-S&P revises Kuwait insurer Dhaman otlk to stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 -

Overview

-- The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. (Dhaman) continues to demonstrate very strong capitalization and very strong liquidity, relative to its underwriting commitments.

-- Dhaman’s exposure to certain Arab countries, where political uncertainties have risen significantly, has not caused any financial strain and is not now expected to do so.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook to stable from negative and affirming our ‘AA’ ratings on the company.

Rating Action

On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to stable from negative on Kuwait-based Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. (Dhaman). At the same time, we affirmed our ‘AA’ counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the company.