TEXT-S&P ratings - Wipro Ltd.

Apr 02 -

Ratings -- Wipro Ltd. --------------------------------------------- 02-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: India

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Apr-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

26-Oct-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

