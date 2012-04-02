TEXT-S&P ups Wipro Ltd. to 'BBB+';otlk stbl

We now expect Wipro’s revenues for fiscal 2012 to grow at 18%-20% against our previous conservative estimate of a low double-digit growth. We believe this reflects the management’s focus on pursuing revenue growth, after a restructuring last year. A sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee (INR) over the past nine to 12 months also supports Wipro’s revenue growth. The company has improved its pace of client addition since the management was restructured. The number of large clients (those contributing revenues of more than US$100 million) has risen to six as of Dec. 31, 2011, from one as of Sept. 30, 2010. We believe that Wipro will sustain its revenue growth momentum and grow in low double-digits in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. This is despite the challenging environment in its key markets of the U.S. and Europe.

We expect Wipro to maintain its financial risk profile over the next two years. We forecast that the company’s ratio of debt to EBITDA will be less than 1x, its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be more than 90%, and the ratio of debt to total capital will be less than 20% over the period.

Wipro’s high share of revenues from repeat business (97%-98%) underpins the company’s stable cash flows and “satisfactory” business risk profile. Wipro’s largely India-based workforce provides it with low-cost and skilled manpower. We expect the company to maintain 19%-19.5% EBITDA margins in fiscal 2012-fiscal 2014. Its EBITDA margins compare favorably with global IT services peers’ although they are weaker than larger Indian peers’.

Wipro’s business and customer diversity in the IT services business also supports the rating. The following factors partly offset these strengths: (1) the weaker business risk profile of Wipro’s non-IT services business compared with the IT business; and (2) the company’s largely India-based operations, which expose it to higher country risk of India.

We expect Wipro’ financial and business risk profiles to mitigate the risks stemming from a potential steep rise in the already high inflation in India (unsolicited rating BBB-/Stable/A-3) or a sharp appreciation in the rupee. We therefore believe that the company would be able to service its obligations even if the rating on the sovereign comes under severe stress.

Liquidity

Wipro has “strong” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses to be more than 2x over the next two years. Liquidity sources would exceed uses of funds even if EBITDA falls 50%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Wipro’s liquidity sources include cash and liquid investments of about INR100 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and our FFO estimate of more than INR60 billion.

-- The company’s uses of liquidity include capital expenditure of INR18 billion-INR20 billion, cash dividends of more than INR15 billion, and possible acquisitions of up to INR 5 billion.

-- The company has short-term debt (including working capital facilities) of INR34 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Wipro can grow its revenue at low double digits over the next two years. We expect the company’s EBITDA margins to be at 19%-19.5% over the period.

We could lower the rating if:

-- Wipro’s revenue growth and profitability are materially lower than its peers’;

-- the share of Wipro’s non-IT services business increases materially (to more than 35% of revenues from about 24% now), weakening the company’s business risk profile;

-- the company undertakes debt-funded acquisitions that significantly weaken its cash flow protection measures, including a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 1.5x; or

-- we lower the transfer and convertibility risk assessment of India to ‘BBB’.

We believe an upgrade is unlikely over the next two years. Nevertheless, we could raise the rating if: (1) Wipro significantly strengthens its business risk profile by improving its competitive position and profitability; (2) the company maintains a modest financial risk profile with net cash positive position; and (3) we raise the transfer and convertibility risk assessment of India to ‘A-'.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Upgraded; Outlook Action

To From

Wipro Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- BBB/Positive/--