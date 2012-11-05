TEXT-S&P summary: Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd.

Nov 05 -

Summary analysis -- Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 29-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Frozen fruits and

vegetables

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd. (Iglo), a U.K.-based provider of branded frozen foods, reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile.

Iglo’s “satisfactory” business risk profile is supported by its leading market position in Europe, including in its main markets of the U.K., Germany, and Italy, and its leading position in its core categories of fish, vegetables, and poultry. Our assessment of business risk also incorporates the group’s stable operating performance, thanks in our view to its continued focus on product innovation and brand recognition, and management’s track record of delivering sound profitability despite difficult market conditions.

The nature of the frozen foods market partially offsets these positive factors. We view this market as mature (with low single-digit annual growth), exposed to competition from cheaper private labels and commodity price inflation, and at risk of commoditization. In addition, we view current weak consumer spending as a constraint on Iglo’s business risk profile. In our analysis, we consider that the private equity sponsors’ ultimate ownership of Iglo makes the stability of its equity uncertain.

In our analysis of Iglo’s financial risk profile, we calculate a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted leverage ratio including shareholder loans sitting at a holding company, Iglo Foods HoldCo Ltd., above the lending group. These loans have a deed that allows them to be refinanced with loans at the group’s discretion and, while they are currently cash-conserving, their high interest rate could be an incentive for the group to refinance them with a lower-cash-interest-paying instrument. At the end of December 2011, Iglo’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 8.6x.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Over the next few years, we think that Iglo’s operational performance will face pressure from weak consumer sentiment in Europe and competition from private labels and discounters. Additionally, the mature nature of the European frozen food industry and potential input cost inflation could give rise to further challenges. Despite this, we think that Iglo will be able to grow its revenues in the low single digits and modestly expand its margins over this timeframe. This will be thanks in our view to investment in product innovation and spending on advertising and marketing, which will enable the group to maintain its brand power and charge premium prices for some of its products. Our view is supported by Iglo’s strong track record of utilizing its brand power and innovative product offerings to protect its margins and market position, and avoid commoditization of its products. In addition, cost-cutting measures should partially cushion margin pressures over the next few years.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Taking account of our projections for modest revenue growth and margins, we estimate that Iglo will generate EUR150 million-EUR200 million of free cash annually over the medium term. This calculation includes capital expenditure (capex) of 5%-10% of yearly EBITDA. We assume no dividend payments in line with management’s current policy on shareholder returns. Because we view Iglo as a consolidator within its industry, which remains fragmented, we assume expenditure on small to midsize acquisitions over the next couple of years. We have no indication from management of any planned expenditure on a larger scale, and therefore we limit our assumption of expenditure to acquisitions that are bolt-on in nature.

In October 2012, Iglo announced issuance of a new EUR250 million term loan (term loan I) and will use the proceeds to pay down some shareholder loans as part of its recapitalization plans. This does not have a material bearing on adjusted leverage because we treat the shareholder loans as debt. We project that Iglo’s ratio of cash interest to adjusted EBITDA (cash interest coverage) will not materially weaken following the restructuring and will fall to slightly less than 3x under our base case operating scenario. We consider a ratio range of 2.0x-2.5x to be compatible with the ‘B+’ rating.

Liquidity

We assess Iglo’s liquidity profile as “adequate” under our criteria, taking into account the group’s recapitalization plans. We calculate that Iglo’s sources of cash cover uses of cash by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

We estimate that sources of cash over the next 12 months under the recapitalization plan comprise:

-- Surplus cash of about EUR200 million, net of overdrafts.

-- Funds from operations of between EUR150 million and EUR200 million.

-- Undrawn committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of EUR125 million. Iglo is extending the maturity date of these RCFs to December 2016 from October 2013 under the recapitalization plan.

We estimate that uses of cash over the next 12 months under the recapitalization plan will comprise:

-- Capex of about EUR40 million.

-- Our assumption of expenditure on small to midsize acquisitions over the next couple of years.

In addition, we consider that the following factors support the group’s “adequate” liquidity profile:

-- Covenants in Iglo’s term loans specifying cash-pay debt leverage, cash interest coverage, and cash flow relative to debt service payments. As of the year ended June 30, 2012, Iglo confirmed its compliance with these covenants. Some of the covenant limits will be reset once the new capital structure is in place and we estimate that the group will remain within the new limits.

-- Well-spread debt maturities. Under the recapitalization plan, over 80% of the group’s debt (excluding shareholder loans) will mature from 2017.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Iglo’s senior secured facilities is ‘B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Iglo. The recovery rating on these facilities is ‘3’, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery ratings on the senior secured facilities are supported by our valuation of Iglo as a going concern and what we assess as a fairly comprehensive security package. However, we note that only share pledges are granted over the group’s Italian operations. We understand that the senior secured facilities agreement has been amended to allow for additional indebtedness to a limit of 4.75x leverage. However, we have not included any additional debt in our waterfall as we believe that Iglo is most likely to utilize this ability in connection with acquisitions.

Our hypothetical default scenario envisages a default caused by margin erosion due to higher raw material costs that the group would be unable to pass on to consumers, owing to a combination of consumer price sensitivity and increased competition from private labels. These difficulties could be compounded by product recalls, leading to reputational damage. We believe that this would result in a payment default in 2016, when the RCFs and term loans D and E mature. At this point, we envisage that EBITDA would have fallen to about EUR220 million.

Our going-concern valuation assumes a stressed enterprise value of about EUR1.2 billion, using a 6x stressed EBITDA multiple. After deducting priority liabilities primarily comprising costs associated with enforcement, we calculate EUR1.1 billion remaining for senior secured lenders. We assume about EUR2.1 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default, including six months of prepetition interest.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Iglo will maintain its resilient operating performance despite competition from discounters and private labels, input cost inflation, and low growth prospects in the European frozen foods industry. We believe that the group is sufficiently profitable and cash flow generative to enable it to maintain cash interest coverage above 2.0x-2.5x--the minimum range that we consider compatible with the current rating--over the medium term.

We could lower the ratings if the group’s leading market positions and premium pricing ability weaken. This could happen if a lack of innovation and/or a weakening of the group’s brand power resulted in the commoditization of its products. This could, in our view, hamper Iglo’s ability to charge premium prices for some of its products and maintain its margins in an environment of rising input costs. We could also lower the ratings if the group refinances the rest of its shareholder loans into cash-paying loans or bonds such that cash interest coverage falls to less than 2x.

We could consider an upgrade if adjusted leverage falls to, and remains at, less than 5x. We consider that Iglo would most likely achieve such a large reduction in leverage with a change to its financial policy. We currently consider an upgrade to be unlikely.

