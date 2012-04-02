TEXT-S&P:Japan Bank for International Cooperation rtd 'AA-/A-1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Standard & Poor’s assigned its ‘AA-/A-1+’ ratings to Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), reflecting its view that there is an almost certain likelihood for JBIC to receive extraordinary government support as a government-related entity.

-- We also affirmed at ‘AA-’ the ratings on the outstanding senior bonds and the government guaranteed bonds that JBIC succeeded from Japan Finance Corp.

-- The outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating on JBIC is negative, reflecting the outlook on the sovereign ratings on Japan.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit ratings to Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The outlook on the long-term rating is negative. JBIC was established as a stand-alone entity on April 1, 2012, when it succeeded the international finance operations of Japan Finance Corp.(JFC; AA-/Negative/A-1+). We affirmed at ‘AA-’ the ratings on the 38 rated bonds--including 15 government-guaranteed bonds--that JBIC succeeded from JFC. Before April 1, 2012, JBIC had operated as a part of JFC, carrying out the international finance operations of Japan’s sole integrated public financial institution. In May 2011, the government enacted the Japan Bank for International Cooperation Act (Act Number 39 of 2011) to spin off JBIC from JFC, and cabinet orders were later enforced to allow JBIC to expand the scope of its operations.

The ratings on JBIC are equalized with those on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), based on our view that JBIC has an almost certain likelihood of receiving extraordinary government support in a time of need. JBIC’s “critical” role reflects its public policy mandate to extend financing to maintain and improve the international competitiveness of Japanese industries, develop and acquire natural resources, and serve international finance operations that contribute to the sound development of the Japanese and international economy. The ratings also reflect JBIC’s “integral” link with the government, including full ownership, funding support, and management supervision.