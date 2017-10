Nov 05 (Reuters) - Rottapharm SpA

* Moody’s assigned a provisional (P)B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a provisional (P)B1 probability of default rating (PDR) to Rottapharm SpA. At the same time, Moody’s has assigned a provisional (P)Ba3 rating to the company’s proposed EUR400 million senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.