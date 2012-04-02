TEXT-S&P rtg actions in European CMBS deal Cornerstone Titan 2006-1

Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 closed in July 2006. The notes are secured against six loans, originated by Credit Suisse AG and Capmark Bank Europe PLC, backed by properties in the U.K. The Woolgate Exchange loan (the largest in the pool, comprising 57% of the remaining balance) and Lloyd’s Chamber loan (second-largest, 19%) have matured and are in special servicing. A repayment of the Woolgate Exchange loan may be imminent, as the property is in the process of being sold. The remaining loans are scheduled to mature this year and in 2013. The note maturity date is in April 2015.

Today’s rating actions are largely driven by the pending sale of the property backing the Woolgate Exchange loan, and our view of the risk of losses on the Lloyd’s Chamber loan.

WOOLGATE EXCHANGE (55% OF THE POOL)

The Woolgate Exchange senior loan balance is GBP234 million, and the whole-loan balance is GBP270 million. It is in special servicing after failing to pay at its maturity date in October 2011. We understand that the property has been marketed for sale since late 2011 and that the borrower has recently accepted a purchase offer. We do not know the conditions of the sale.

The loan is backed by a single property let to a single tenant. The property is a landmark office building, built in 2000 in the central core market of the City of London. The property, comprising 351,263 sq ft of lettable space, is let entirely to a subsidiary of West LB AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) for a term expiring in December 2020, with no break clauses. WestLB has guaranteed all obligations of the tenant under the lease and has upward-only reviews every five years, the most recent one having taken place in 2010. The latest reported net operating income (as of July 2011) was GBP17.3 million per year, or approximately GBP53 per sq ft. This is broadly in line with prime City of London office rents, which average GBP55 per sq ft.

In February, we received a special notice stating that receivers had been appointed to expedite the workout process and to accept the outstanding purchase offer. Discussions with the prospective purchaser are ongoing. A sale of the property would see the proceeds applied sequentially to pay down the class A notes.

LLOYD‘S CHAMBER (19% OF THE POOL)

The Lloyd’s Chamber secured loan balance is GBP79 million. There is also a junior loan of GBP8.3 million, which is outside the transaction. The loan matured in October 2011 and is in special servicing after failing to repay. The reported whole-loan loan-to-value ratio is 81%, according to the most recent servicer report for the quarter ending Jan. 23, 2012. The reported loan interest coverage ratio is 1.82x.

The loan is backed by one office property, comprising approximately 193,000 sq ft of lettable space on the eastern fringe of the City of London, near the Tower Gateway Docklands Light Railway station and behind the Tower Hill London Underground station. This aged property (completed in 1983) may need significant refurbishment and is currently being marketed for sale.

It has an annual rent of GBP7.1 million and is let entirely to AON Holding UK Ltd., a subsidiary of AON Corp. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), for a term expiring in June 2018, with no break clauses. AON Holding UK has since relocated to Devonshire Square and sublet most of the space to Hermes Pensions Management. Otherwise, there has been no change in the lease or tenant profile since closing.

We understand that the subletting may be at lower rents than the headline number. Furthermore, given the property’s condition and the current excess supply in City of London office availability, we consider that the property would achieve lower rents if it were vacant today.

We have considered the following workout scenarios for the property:

-- The special servicer could maintain the building and sell “as is” with the in-place tenant,

-- The special servicer could refurbish and sell the property, or

-- The special servicer could change it to a residential property and then sell it.

The last two options above would likely require breaking the lease and taking vacant possession of the property. In the case of the first workout option above, we consider that the cash flows in place, backed by a strongly rated tenant in the medium term, has value: A buyer would benefit from GBP7.1 million in net operating income from an investment-grade tenant for six years. Therefore, a buyer purchasing “as is” would likely price this cash flow backed by an investment-grade corporate entity and add it to the vacant possession valuation of the property (which is based on its ability to attract and generate rental income at current market rents), and pursue one of the strategies above upon lease expiry. Nonetheless, whatever route is followed, we anticipate losses on the loan.

REMAINING LOANS

The remaining loans in the transaction are backed by properties throughout the U.K. We have reviewed each loan based on data reported by the servicer Capita Asset Services (Ireland) Ltd. They range in size from GBP3.8 million to GBP49.7 million, and have maturity profiles ranging from 2012 to 2013. They generally have good credit quality, in our view, as they are moderately leveraged and backed by a combination of long leases, strong tenants, and good locations.

-- The Argos loan matures in January 2013 and is secured against a 661,652 sq ft warehouse/distribution center in Bedford near London. The reported securitized loan balance is GBP49.7 million (down from GBP50.9 million at closing). Given its strategic location and its recent completion in 2002, the property is generally understood to be of good quality. In our view, principal losses could arise in this loan.

-- The Impact Portoflio loan matures in January 2013 and is secured against a portfolio of 16 office, retail, and industrial properties across the U.K. The reported loan balance is GBP14.6 million (down from GBP38.4 million at closing). We do not anticipate losses on this loan, given its low leverage.

-- The Craven Hill loan matures in March 2013 and is secured against a single office property in Bayswater, west London. The property is let entirely to a single tenant under a lease that expires just more than two years after loan maturity. The reported loan balance is GBP3.8 million (unchanged since closing). We do not anticipate losses on this loan, given its low leverage and the location of the property backing it.

-- The Capital House loan matures in July 2012. It is secured against a multitenant office/retail building at the corner of Edgware Road and Marylebone Road in the West End of London. The reported loan balance is GBP38 million (down from GBP41.06 million at closing). The property is anchored on the ground floor by retailer Marks & Spencer, and about half of the rent received is from investment-grade tenants. We do not anticipate losses on this loan, given its low leverage and attractiveness of the property backing it.

COUNTERPARTY RISK

On June 27, 2011, we lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes in Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 for counterparty reasons, associated with the swap arrangements (see “Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-June 27, 2011 Review”).

Although today’s rating actions were driven by credit reasons, we note that the maximum rating achievable for this transaction under our counterparty criteria is one notch above our long-term rating on the swap provider, Credit Suisse International (A+/Negative/A-1). This is because the swap documentation requires the use of commercially reasonable efforts for the swap counterparty to replace itself upon certain termination events. However, there is no additional termination event for failure to replace. Therefore, under our 2010 counterparty criteria, the maximum rating achievable in this transaction is ‘AA- (sf)', given the current swap arrangements (see “Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).

RATING ACTIONS

Today’s downgrades reflect our view of the reduced creditworthiness of the underlying loan portfolio--principally our revised recovery expectation for the Lloyd’s Chamber loan.

We now rate the class E and F notes at ‘B- (sf)’ and ‘CCC (sf), to reflect our view that principal losses are likely. Our ‘CCC (sf)’ rating on the class F notes reflects our view that losses (as a result of the Lloyd’s Chamber loan) could be imminent. We have lowered our rating on the class D notes by one notch to ‘BB- (sf)'. If the sale of the Woolgate Exchange property does not materialize, the rating on this class could be lowered. Accordingly, we have placed that rating on CreditWatch negative.

We have placed our ratings (‘A+ (sf)', ‘BBB (sf)', and ‘BB+ (sf)') on the top three classes of notes (classes A, B, and C) on CreditWatch developing, because a repayment of the Woolgate Exchange loan would have a material impact on the credit enhancement available to these classes of notes. In such a scenario, we would likely raise our ratings on these classes of notes.

We have affirmed our ‘D (sf)’ ratings on the class G, H, and J notes because they have suffered principal and interest shortfalls.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today’s rating actions based on our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see “Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,” published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-June 27, 2011 Review, June 27, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, April 15, 2010

-- Understanding Standard & Poor’s Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 2007

-- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006

-- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004

-- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin, published monthly

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 PLC

GBP564.266 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Developing

A A+ (sf)/Watch Dev A+ (sf)

B BBB (sf)/Watch Dev BBB (sf)

C BB+ (sf)/Watch Dev BB+ (sf)

Rating Lowered And Placed On CreditWatch Negative

D BB- (sf)/Watch Neg BB (sf)

Ratings Lowered

E B- (sf) BB- (sf)

F CCC (sf) B (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

G D (sf)

H D (sf)

J D (sf)